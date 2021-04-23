William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

