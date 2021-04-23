William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DEA opened at $21.56 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

