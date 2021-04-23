William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 11,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 36,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

William Hill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

