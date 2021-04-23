WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. WNS makes up approximately 1.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in WNS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in WNS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at $315,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $9,131,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

NYSE:WNS opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

