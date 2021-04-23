WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

