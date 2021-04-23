WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $1,623,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

