WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,069 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

LLY opened at $187.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

