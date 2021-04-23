World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

