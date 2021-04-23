WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 333,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,439. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.