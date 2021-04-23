Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WH. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -153.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 425.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 131,049 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.