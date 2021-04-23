Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $49,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xerox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 628,533 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 521,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

