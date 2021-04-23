Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Shares Up 1.1%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Investment and Development, and Others. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

