XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $887,667.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. 109,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,621. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

