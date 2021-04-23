XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Susquehanna

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.17.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $134.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

