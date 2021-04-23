XPO Logistics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,728 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,493% compared to the typical daily volume of 234 put options.

NYSE:XPO opened at $134.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 164.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

