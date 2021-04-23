Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFIB shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

