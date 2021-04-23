Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report $2.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $4.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $6.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASMB. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 369,781 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASMB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.30. 702,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

