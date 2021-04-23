Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $519.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce sales of $519.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.00 million and the highest is $524.50 million. Entegris posted sales of $412.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.09.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. 655,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,841. Entegris has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

