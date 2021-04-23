Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $75.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the lowest is $74.50 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $68.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $295.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $301.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.40 million, with estimates ranging from $281.38 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. 931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,675. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

