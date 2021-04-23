Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $1.89 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.75. Generac reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $11.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Generac by 125.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $327.06. 4,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

