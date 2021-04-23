Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.40). HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.