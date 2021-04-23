Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post $2.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $1.57. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.02 to $14.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $167.60. 9,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,178. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.98.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

