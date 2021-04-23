Zacks: Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $2.60 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $79.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $110.82 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $187.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.01. 692,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,965. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

