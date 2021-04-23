Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Franklin Electric reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $82.06. 4,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.61. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.