Zacks: Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Honeywell International posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

HON stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.58. The company had a trading volume of 155,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,664. The firm has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

