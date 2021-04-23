Zacks: Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. 29,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,260. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 892,619 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 332.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 557,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 428,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 705,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 412,816 shares during the last quarter.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

