Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report sales of $191.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.17 million to $257.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $204.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $845.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $958.20 million, with estimates ranging from $809.65 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

NYSE:LPI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,740. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

