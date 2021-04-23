Zacks: Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Limoneira reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

LMNR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 6,346 shares worth $110,880. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

