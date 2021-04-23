Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $464.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

