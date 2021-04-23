Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.07 Million

Analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report $336.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.10 million and the highest is $350.60 million. Nutanix posted sales of $318.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NTNX opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Nutanix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.