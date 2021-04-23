Zacks: Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.19. Overstock.com posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $778,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. 23,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,272. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 321.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

