Zacks: Analysts Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,318,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $948.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

