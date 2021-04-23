Zacks: Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.25. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

URBN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 62,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,158. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

In related news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,400 over the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after purchasing an additional 140,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

