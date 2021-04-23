Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.64 Million

Analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post sales of $226.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.60 million. WNS reported sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $969.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $962.25 million to $980.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 210,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,770. WNS has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

