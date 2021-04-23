Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Bancolombia also posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

NYSE CIB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 6.48%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.