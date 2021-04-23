Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). Cardlytics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

CDLX stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,289,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,254. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

