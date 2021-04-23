Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Kelly Services reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

KELYA stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $916.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.