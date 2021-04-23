Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $935.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $935.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $962.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $922.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $846.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

