Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

WDFC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $258.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $165.91 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

