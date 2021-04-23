Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of HZO traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.95. 15,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,355. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. MarineMax has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $63.99.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

