Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Post -$1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.98). Natera reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $106.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. Natera has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,503 shares of company stock worth $22,585,065. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $90,502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

