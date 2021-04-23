Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce sales of $339.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.20 million and the highest is $342.63 million. RingCentral posted sales of $267.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in RingCentral by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNG traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.86 and a 200 day moving average of $339.30. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.49 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $215.05 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

