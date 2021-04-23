Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.40 Million

Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $21.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.20 million and the highest is $21.53 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $18.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $105.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $106.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $144.50 million, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $146.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SILK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $404,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,285.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,897,000 after purchasing an additional 487,737 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,511,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter.

SILK stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,098. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

