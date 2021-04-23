Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is driven by strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Additionally, growing momentum among long-term service agreements is contributing well. Furthermore, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Also, rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

AMAT opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,827 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

