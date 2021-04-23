Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Sell

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

NYSE:BKH opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

