Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

IPI stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $388.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

