Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

