Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMSI. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,730 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 900,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 322,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

