Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Sell

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

