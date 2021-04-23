Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.04.

ALYA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

